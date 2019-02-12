Biloxi looks to feed “Hunger for a Banner” in Districts

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Banners. They are a reminder of previous success. The legacy left behind, but if you take one look at the 2019 Biloxi boys basketball team, it’s fair to say another could be on the way.
"We have a lot of kids from last year’s team. We started out 18-0 last year, but we didn’t get to our destination we wanted to be in Jackson, " Biloxi head coach Seber Windham told WLOX. So last year 18-0 and didn’t get to Jackson so I mentioned that this year and the guys stayed focus."
The Indians ended the regular season at 27-1, going on a 27-game win streak before falling in the season finale to Harrison Central. The squad could have ran the table, but they have their sights on something much greater.
“Really we weren’t really worried about it because like I said we were worried about the bigger picture trying to get to Jackson,” senior guard Nakia Daniel said. So we wanted to see what our younger group could bring and scout and see where they could fit in the puzzle in the long run."
Despite their win streak being snapped, the Indians have already equaled their total wins from last season at 27 and that’s thanks in part to not one, but two transfers and they just happen to look alike. Jaronn & Jariyon Wilkens, better known as the “Twins” have undoubtedly took Biloxi to the next level. After transferring from St.Martin for their senior year, the two brothers are doing whatever it takes at chance for a ring.
“Coach Seb lets us know every day, y’all have a chance, y’all are special,” senior forward Jaronn Wilkens told WLOX. So he just be talking about Coach Jeremiah like ‘They put those up there so why don’t y’all want one’ ?"
“He’s always telling us stories and sometimes you get tired of hearing about it," senior forward Jariyon Wilkens said. I feel like just us getting tired of hearing it makes us want it. Put one up there ourselves so he can talk about us.”
With the postseason less than 24 hours away, Coach Windham just wants his squad to take things one game at a time.
“1 and 0. And that’s tomorrow and you can only be as best as your next game,” Coach Windham said. We just figure that right now if we win every game and just stay focused everything else is just going to work itself out."
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.