Biloxi looks to feed “Hunger for a Banner” in Districts

Despite their win streak being snapped, the Indians have already equaled their total wins from last season at 27 and that’s thanks in part to not one, but two transfers and they just happen to look alike. Jaronn & Jariyon Wilkens, better known as the “Twins” have undoubtedly took Biloxi to the next level. After transferring from St.Martin for their senior year, the two brothers are doing whatever it takes at chance for a ring.