Biloxi to celebrate 320th birthday with big bash

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi is celebrating a big birthday this week and the city is doing it in style.
The city will turn 320 years old on Feb. 13, 2019. That’s the anniversary of the 1699 Pierre LeMoyne D’Iberville’s landing on the Biloxi coastline. It also makes Biloxi one of the oldest cities in the country.
“Anything that’s 320 years old has got to be good,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “It has thrived and survived, and our efforts today are to make sure we have another 320 years of the city we cherish.”
To celebrate its big birthday, the Biloxi Lighthouse will be decorated like a big birthday cake. A re-enactment of D’Iberville’s landing will also be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the lighthouse.
That will be followed by a birthday party at the Biloxi Visitor’s Center, where the first 320 people will get free cupcakes and t-shirts. Later that night, you can continue to celebrate Biloxi’s birthday with a block party at Biloxi Brewing Company. For the occasion, the brewing company will be selling a commemorative “Biloxi Blue” brew.
Admission to all events is free and open the public.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.