Rain and a few strong storms possible Tuesday

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the chance for a line of showers and possibly a few strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Scattered showers and a few heavy downpours will be possible on Monday. However, a cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday morning. Ahead of this front, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop. This will bring with it a low risk for strong to severe storms.
While timing could change, it looks like Tuesday morning between 6 AM and Noon will be when South Mississippi sees the best chance for rain.
While widespread severe storms are not expected, there may be just enough ingredients available for one or two storms to produce an isolated damaging wind gust. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.
One of the limiting factors that could keep the severe weather threat low is a lack of instability. The combination of clouds, showers am storms arriving before peak day-time heating hours could limit the amount of fuel needed for storms to become severe.
Rain chances are expected to end Tuesday afternoon.
