Biloxi man dances his way to free Super Bowl 2020 trip

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Imagine making up a dance for a national contest, then finding out you’re the winner, with the grand prize being cash and a trip to next year’s Super Bowl in Miami. That’s exactly what happened to one Biloxi man when he entered the Hormel Chili dance contest.
The idea came to John Kemp after watching TV one weekend.
“I see Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings with a Hormel Chili jacket on, and I wanted to see more because I like this guy,” said Kemp. “I thought this would be fun. I went over to the computer and saw that you have to do it online.”
So, he put on his thinking cap, worked up a few vintage dance moves, got a can of Hormel Chili out of the cabinet, and went to work.
Watch John’s chili dance moves below:
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,’ Kemp added. “I’ve got a bum left knee, so I thought, let’s just be silly with this. I knew I wasn’t going to win anyway," he said. “It’s for my kids so I figured something needs to rhyme. I did about five or six takes, and I sent it in. I thought nothing of it.”
Hormel took notice. A few days later, they contacted John to let him know the good news. That grand prize is a trip for two to next year’s Super Bowl and cash.
The only problem: John wanted to take his three kids with him. After telling Hormel his dilemma, the company hooked them up, giving them all tickets.
Kemp said the company also liked his family’s Hormel Chili backstory. "Grandmother used it on ‘No Cooking Saturdays,’” he said. “It was no cooking on Saturday for Big Momma Kemp.”
Now, thanks to that and the dance, Kemp and his three sons are cooking up plans to go to Miami and Super Bowl 54.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.