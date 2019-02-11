Balloons released during vigil for murdered mother

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Family and friends gathered Sunday evening to remember a young mother gone too soon. A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held for Brittany Moore McCord.
McCord was shot to death Feb. 5 at Bandywood Apartments in Pascagoula. Her two children were home. One of them, a 13 year old, was pistol whipped trying to save his mom. The man arrested and charged in Brittany’s death is her estranged husband Joquincy McCord. Investigators said after the crime, McCord took off with their 2-year-old daughter, only to be captured hours later.
At Sunday’s vigil, Brittany’s mom spoke out for the first time.
“Friday morning she called me up before I went to work. My husband and I, we were getting dressed for work and the phone rung. He said who is that calling early this morning. Brittany said momma, I want to thank you for these comfortable shoes that you bought me. She said, they are so light. I said thank you baby I love you. Kiss the kids for me, and I’ll talk with you this evening,” Shirley Moore said. “That’s the last time I spoke with her.”
Dozens of people, some carrying balloons with special messages and others toting candles, all met at Beach Park to honor a life.
Brittany loved so many, as her friends said, and Brittany was sure to thank the source of her good heart.
“She always would say momma, every time I do something or talk, I think of you," Shirley said. "And I’m looking back at you.”
Brittany lost her brother in 2007. Willie was a Marine. Shirley said that was a tough time for her family,
“It was hard on me, and it’s hard right now," she said.
From balloons, to candles, people even wore the color purple, all to support something as small as Brittany’s favorite color. Family and friends also took time to share their memories of Brittany, shedding a lot of tears and some laughs.
Records show McCord was charged with domestic violence in 2017 involving Brittany. A representative from Adrienne’s House was at Sunday’s vigil. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, click here for help.
