Two-year-old boy & man dead after overnight shooting in Saucier home, suspect arrested

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County deputies arrested 34-year-old Billy Roberts for First Degree Murder and Manslaughter Saturday, February 9th after a shooting happened at the home located at 21403 Riceville Road in Saucier between 11:45 p.m. and midnight.
One of the victims has been identified as 20-year-old David Garcia. The 2-year-old victim has not been identified.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 2 victims dead from gunshot wounds. Roberts, along with the 2 victims, lived at the home.
Sheriff Peterson says Roberts and Garcia were the boyfriends of two women who lived in the house. The two-year-old was one of 2 children who lived in the home.
Deputies say Roberts allegedly shot the the victims after a physical altercation. He was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.
