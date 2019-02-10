Petition to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi gaining thousands of signatures

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A major debate across the nation is legalizing medical marijuana. It’s legal in 32 states and the District of Columbia.
In the Magnolia State, there’s a petition circulating to put the matter to a vote in 2020.
“To me it’s just an opportunity to give people more options to make the best decision for their lives," said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson.
Dobson joined members of Grassroots Community Headquarters and Mississippians for Compassionate Care, as well as medical doctor and author Philip Levin, to spread the word on the benefits of marijuana for medicinal use.
“As an emergency room physician, I see so many people who are suffering who could benefit from the use of this very beneficial medication," said Dr. Levin. “It’s not recreational use. This is strictly for approved uses of certain diseases.”
This effort launched in September of 2018. To put medical marijuana to a vote, 86,185 signatures are needed. To date, more than 45,000 people have signed.
“I think it’s, it’s a good thing," said EMT Justin Horst. “Helps with pain. Get rid of the opioid problem. You get rid of alcohol problems.”
Horst has worked as an EMT for 12 years. In that time, he’s responded to his fair share of opioid overdoses and DUI crashes.
“You don’t have that with marijuana, especially medicinal marijuana," Horst said of signing the petition. “So it’s going to help with your fibromyalgia. It’s going to help with your anxiety, your depression. All types of medical healing properties, and I agree with that.”
“I believe in getting government out of healthcare and letting people make their own decisions on how they medicate themselves,” Dobson said.
The deadline to sign the petition is Sep. 6, 2019. Click here to be connected to GCHQ to sign the petition. GCHQ members said they’re gaining about 1,000 signatures a day.
