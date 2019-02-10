Man life-flighted to USA Medical Center after car rolls over in Jackson Co.

Man life-flighted to USA Medical Center after car rolls over in Jackson Co.
The vehicle after it rolled over. (Photo source: Alex Simer)
By Annie Johnson | February 10, 2019 at 6:59 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 7:38 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The driver of a white Toyota Camry was life-flighted to USA Medical Center in Mobile around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.

The accident happened on Old Biloxi Road and Allie Byrd Road in Jackson County.

This video was taken by a witness at the scene. It shows the man as he's being flown to USA hospital after the accident. (Source: Alex Simer)

Sgt. Goff with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, described as a white man, was involved in a single-vehicle accident after the vehicle rolled over.

According to Sgt. Goff, the man did show signs of life as he was breathing and moving when deputies arrived on scene. There is no update on his current condition.

Acadian Ambulance and fire fighters with the Jackson County Fire Department assisted with the accident.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.