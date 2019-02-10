Man life-flighted to USA Medical Center after car rolls over in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The driver of a white Toyota Camry was life-flighted to USA Medical Center in Mobile around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.
The accident happened on Old Biloxi Road and Allie Byrd Road in Jackson County.
Sgt. Goff with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, described as a white man, was involved in a single-vehicle accident after the vehicle rolled over.
According to Sgt. Goff, the man did show signs of life as he was breathing and moving when deputies arrived on scene. There is no update on his current condition.
Acadian Ambulance and fire fighters with the Jackson County Fire Department assisted with the accident.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.