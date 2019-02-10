Cloudy, but mild for Sunday

We’re seeing quite a bit of cloud cover on our Sunday, but we’ll manage to warm up into the mid 60s this afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but our rain chances remain slim.
A few light showers are possible tonight, and lows will only drop into the upper 50s by Monday morning. We may see a little fog in the morning. Some light rain may continue into Monday afternoon. Highs will be near 70.
A cold front will move in by Tuesday morning, bringing scattered showers and possibly a few storms. Highs will reach the mid 60s before the front passes, All of the rain will be out of the way by Wednesday, and we’ll end up with more sunshine by the middle of the week. HIghs will drop into the low 60s.
