Air Force Reserves 403rd Wing promotes members to new ranks

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Members of the Air Force Reserves 403rd Wing celebrated marking a new milestone in their military careers Sunday morning.
More than 160 people were promoted at Keesler Air Force Base at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility Auditorium.
The induction ceremony began with a performance of the National Anthem, followed by opening remarks from high ranking members of the unit.
Promoted airmen and officers lifted their hands as they took an oath of service, officially stepping into their new roles.
The ceremony closed with a candle lighting ceremony to cap the long-held tradition.
Newly promoted Master Sgt. Patrick Phelps said reaching this rite of passage took a lot of hard work.
“Balancing a civilian career with the military, it does take time, effort and training, but that’s what we’re here for: to protect this nation," Phelps said.
“I’m most excited about being able to mentor young airmen who are coming up behind me," Staff Sgt. LeToya Lee.
Keesler Air Force Base aims to hold induction ceremonies for reserve members on a regular basis.
