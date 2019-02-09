‘We’re in a shoot out, Biloxi!’ Dispatch audio reveals details of Wednesday’s high-speed chase

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - WLOX has obtained the dramatic dispatch audio between law enforcement agencies Wednesday evening, revealing more details about that high-speed chase that turned deadly.
Radio traffic from Broadcastify.com tracked the calls between the Mississippi Highway Patrol, dispatchers and local law enforcement, revealing what happened as the dangerous and deadly chase unfolded.
“We were at the First Stop gas station, and this lady in this vehicle tried to get into another woman’s car. and the teller said she smelled like marijuana.”
It all started at First Place gas station in Biloxi, with state troopers trying to stop a carjacking suspect.
“I attempted a traffic stop, and the driver, a white male, floored the vehicle. 100 mph, SB 605 coming up on Three Rivers.”
The driver speeding off leading troopers on a high speed chase down Highway 67, just south of Highway 605,
“We’re coming up on highway 15, speeds 75-80 mph.”
Sirens were blaring and cars flying through a usually quiet neighborhood in D’Iberville.
“We’re in a subdivision on Mason Boulevard... River Bend Cove.”
Highway Patrol said the driver refused to stop. Once it was clear the chase would cross county lines, troopers called for backup in Stone County.
"Heading northbound on 15. Let Stone County know so they have time to get out there."
Radio traffic noted the suspects tossed something out of the car.
“He dumped what appeared to be a personalized substance out of the window.”
Then a trooper saw a gun.
“The gun is gonna be coming out of the front right passenger window. It’s a white female.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol later identified that woman as Tarrah Lynn Owens of Saucier.
"We got shots fired. They're firing at me from the passenger side. I returned fire."
The first shots came as the chase was speeding north on Highway 15. MHP said at one point, the suspect car veered off the road, crashing into a ditch.
Officers braced for the worst.
“Be careful. If he pulls that gun out y’all do your job.”
“10-33 10-33 shots fired. 10-50 10-50. 48 come down here. We’re in a shoot out Biloxi."
The driver, Miles Cooper, was shot and killed.
Owens and Charles Grisson both suffered gunshot wounds.
“10-7. All troopers are OK. shots have been fired. Get us an ambulance to come in from the north end. Get the traffic back.”
Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed the patrol officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigates.
