Rep. Steven Palazzo says budget deal negations are going well

WASHINGTON, DC (GRAY DC) - The deadline for Congress to compromise on a budget is a week away, and according to Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) the negotiations are going well.
The longest government shutdown in history came to an end just two weeks ago, but another could be in sight if Congress cannot come to an agreement by February 15.
Palazzo is one of a handful of representatives chosen to serve on a bipartisan conference committee tasked with finding a budget solution that will make all sides happy.
The committee includes 17 lawmakers total and is a mixture of House and Senate members.
Palazzo said Americans can expect both sides to meet in the middle on border security funding.
“Well from the mood, it feels like we’re going to be successful. We hope to have something produced by Monday. People are going to be working, staff and members are going to be working all through the weekend just hammering out some of the differences that we have and hopefully we can achieve a common sense, bipartisan bill that will pass both chambers and we can send it along to the president for his signature,” Palazzo said.
Palazzo visited the Mexican border earlier this week with several other members on the committee to inspect existing barriers and to hear from experts.
