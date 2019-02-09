People test their limits in the first MS Army National Guard Special Forces Challenge

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Saturday morning’s chilly temperatures weren’t enough to keep dozens of men and women from seeing if they could make the cut.
The Mississippi National Guard and Anytime Fitness hosted the first-ever Special Forces Challenge, an opportunity for the community to get a taste of what it takes to join the team.
It was test of not only physical, but also mental strength.
“I feel good, it’s killing me," said Sataphon Berry after completing the two-mile run.
Weak or strong, it was all about the will to keep going.
“We thought we were going to be one of the upper guys here, but people have been showing us wrong," said Logan Kirkman, an ROTC student at Ole Miss.
Around 40 people were up to the challenge on Saturday: two minutes of push ups, two minutes of pull ups, a two-mile run and, a crowd favorite, the obstacle course.
“I’m ready to do this obstacle course. I’ve held in my energy long enough for the obstacle course," said Frederick Miller, a JROTC student at Pascagoula High School.
He knew the weekend workout would be one to push them to the limit.
“We wanted a challenge because we don’t get many challenges like this where we are, so we wanted to come down here and see how much of a challenge it is, see if we can get through it," Miller said.
That's the goal of the day's event: to give people a taste of what its like to be in the special forces.
“At the end of the day, for someone to come out here and complete this challenge, it’s something to brag about. So even if they’re not coming in first or second or third place, still, them being here and trying, that’s all that matters," said Sgt. Joel Fields with the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Thaison Berry was the youngest of the day’s participants, but neither his age nor even a fear of heights was enough to keep him from the finish line.
“I did an obstacle course!" he exclaimed at the end.
Dad, who also completed the challenge, was proud of his son for not giving up.
“There are hurdles you have to get over in life, and he got over a hurdle out here, and maybe it’ll help him in the future," Jeb Berry said.
It was a true test of endurance.
“People are going to try to stop you. That just means they’re jealous. They’re going to take it away from you. Don’t let them take it away from you. Don’t stop, don’t quit. Keep pushing,” said participant Jeremiah Phillips.
The challenge was also a memorial honoring Sgt. 1st Class Joshua “Zach” Beale, a fellow soldier who was killed last month in Afghanistan.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.