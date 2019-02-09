King Cake taste testing also brings in food donations

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - King Cakes from more than a dozen bakers were available for sampling at the Pass Christian Library Friday. Along with getting a tasty bite, about 150 people who came out also got a chance to vote for their favorite.
The King Cake sampling was put on by O’Dwyer Realty, whose realtors also used the event to collect food pantry donations.
Rebecca O'Dwyer said the event was a local tradition for years, but stopped when the previous sponsor moved out of the area.
“We kept saying we wanted to bring it back to the community. We decided to do it ourselves because we just wanted a nice little community event,” O’Dwyer said.
The Whipped Bakery received the most votes to take home the “Best King Cake” bragging rights at Friday’s tasting.
