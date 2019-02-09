Hancock County artist receives state honor

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Thursday night, the Mississippi Arts Commission recognized seven artists from around the state. Among the honorees was Ruth Miller from Hancock County. Miller uses yarn to create one of a kind embroidered tapestries.
At first glance, her works looks like paintings. They are embroidered tapestry portraits hand stitched with care.
Ruth has actually been working with thread and needles since she was a little girl.
“I’ve been doing embroidery for a while. I started in elementary school. I did little flowers on tablecloths and napkins. That was my start,” Miller said.
Ruth had dreams of becoming a painter. On a trip abroad she saw embroidered pieces by an African artist and was mesmerized by the technique and the beauty of the art form. Discovering woven tapestries changed her life and fulfilled her need to create.
“That’s was my start with using embroidery as wall art, as a substitute for painting. It’s my therapy,” said Miller.
Miller uses colorful yarns that are made for this specific purpose. The process is meticulous. It takes Ruth months to complete one of her tapestry portraits.
“A lot of the reason this takes so much time is because there is a lot of figuring out going on,” Miller said.
This Hancock County artist has just been recognized by the Mississippi Arts Commission, receiving the 2019 Governor’s Arts Award, along with six others. While she enjoys the creative solitude in her South Mississippi studio, Ruth Miller appreciates the honor of being singled out by the state as an important artist.
“All this, and the recognition makes my journey worthwhile and more meaningful,” Miller said.
Museums all over the world have examples of woolen fabric art similar to Miller’s pieces that have lasted for centuries. Learn more about Miller and her work at www.ruthmillerembroidery.com/
