Gulfport offers chance to clear old fines, warrants without being arrested

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Anyone with old fines or certain warrants with the Gulfport Municipal Court may have the chance to clear those without the worry of being arrested through Gulfport’s amnesty program.
The amnesty program runs from February 15 through April 30.
The court says as long as participants pay their balance in full with cash or a credit card, all unpaid fees will be removed and any Capias warrant or Failure to Comply warrant on a payment plan will be cleared.
The courthouse is located at 2218 15th Street in Gulfport. For more information, call 228-868-5855.
