Flu season spiking in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Flu season is spiking in Mississippi. The Pediatric Emergency Department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center has diagnosed more than 120 children daily over the past week with flu or flu like symptoms.
Dr. Benjamin Dillard, Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Batson Children's Hospital says numbers have gone above 200 children daily over the past week.
Dr. Dillard also says over the past two weeks they have had an incredible surge in patient volume, well above normal for this time of year.
Several school districts in north Mississippi have also closed because of an increase in flu cases.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.