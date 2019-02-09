Elks Lodge prepping floats for 40th annual Mardi Gras parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - There was some major preparation Saturday for the first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs of the season. Members of Elks Lodge #2501 were out painting their floats for the big parade next weekend.
This year’s theme is “Back to the ’80s,” so members will be working all week to be sure the king and queen float as well as one other float are ready for the big day.
This parade marks 40 years for the Elks.
“Total floats? Right now I think we’re close to 50, and along with marching groups, bands, the Keesler flag bearers and what not. It’s a major parade. We’re the first major parade on the Gulf Coast every year," said Elks Lodge #2501 past president Jack Bower.
The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the corner of Front Beach and Porter Avenue. It will travel down Washington Avenue, Government Street and then Holcomb Boulevard.
