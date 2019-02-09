Cool Saturday, but warmer by Sunday

It was a chilly Saturday morning, but we’ll at least make it into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Depending on how much sun we could see today, highs may reach the upper 50s. If more cloud cover persists, we’ll stay in the low to mid 50s. No rain is expected this afternoon.
It won’t be quite as chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s. A few clouds will remain.
We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Sunday, but we’ll also see an increase in moisture and cloud cover. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.
Scattered showers are possible on Monday with highs near 70! A cold front will likely bring showers on Tuesday. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s. By Wednesday, we’ll cool down into the low 60s.
