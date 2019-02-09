Broadcaster Warner Wolf arrested on suspicion of damaging ‘racist’ sign

This booking photo released by the Collier County Sheriff's Department shows Warner Wolf. The Sportscaster is facing a felony charge after police say he damaged a sign outside his Florida community because it included the word "Plantation," which he considers racist. Collier County records show the 81-year-old Wolf surrendered Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, on a felony criminal mischief charge and was released. (Collier County Sheriff's Department via AP)