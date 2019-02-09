Admirals fall in doubleheader to Meridian

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The district tournament is just days away as the regular season for coast teams on the hardwood wraps up, but in the Gulfport Admiral’s case, they had one more challenge to face in their season finale: Beating one of the best teams in the state in the Meridian Wildcats.
Friday’s doubleheader kicked off with the Lady Admirals facing the 17th ranked (MaxPreps) Lady Wildcats as a Top-20 upset would look nice on their resume before heading into district postseason play. However, Meridian had other plans as they held Gulfport to just 10 points in the first half and the Lady Admirals we never able to cut deep enough into the deficit as they fall to the Lady Wildcats 54-30.
The Gulfport boys are one of the best teams on the coast and after facing the likes of Biloxi and St. Martin throughout the regular season, what better way to have ‘Senior Night’ then to face the number one team in the state (MaxPreps) in Meridian?
From the opening tip, the Admirals made their presence felt as senior guard/forward and Pearl River signee Dontae Jackson dunked the ball within five seconds of play. From there, both teams would trade baskets as both squads were too evenly matched in the first half, going into the locker room tied at 34. The second half, though, was a different story as the Wildcats were able to separate themselves from Gulfport, going on a 20-7 run between the third and fourth quarters to build a comfortable lead. The Admirals went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state, but couldn’t pull off the victory in the end as they fall 61-50 at home.
Both Gulfport teams will be back in action next week in the Division 8-6A Tournament.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.