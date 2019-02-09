Admirals fall in doubleheader to Meridian

From the opening tip, the Admirals made their presence felt as senior guard/forward and Pearl River signee Dontae Jackson dunked the ball within five seconds of play. From there, both teams would trade baskets as both squads were too evenly matched in the first half, going into the locker room tied at 34. The second half, though, was a different story as the Wildcats were able to separate themselves from Gulfport, going on a 20-7 run between the third and fourth quarters to build a comfortable lead. The Admirals went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the state, but couldn’t pull off the victory in the end as they fall 61-50 at home.