Windy and cooler

Brisk north wind will finally bring a big change to our pattern. This morning’s wind chill will be in the 40s or perhaps 30s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with a cool and dry afternoon with highs in the 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with cold temperatures in the 30s overnight. Saturday will be on the cool side with more 50s for highs. But, we should begin to warm up around Sunday or Monday with highs back into the 60s into next week. We’ll stay dry this weekend. But, scattered showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front arrives around the middle of next week and brings cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday.