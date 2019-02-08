Ready for Ruin: Survivalists prepare stock pile for potential national disasters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents along the Gulf Coast have a history of prepping for storms. But few prepare for worst disasters that would shut down the country; such as a natural Solar storm that N.A.S.A predicts will happen again. One left millions of people in the dark for 12 hours in Quebec, Canada in 1989. The other feared catastrophe is the one you may have seen depicted in movies.
National Security Experts say the disaster is a man made electromagnetic pulse terror attack known as an EMP. It doesn’t release radiation, but the gamma rays from the nuclear device launched into the atmosphere would destroy or collapse all electronics and the U.S electrical grid triggering a national blackout, possibly for as long as years.
“The biggest fear I have is an E.M.P attack,” said a New Orleans area resident who didn’t want his full identity revealed for security reasons when we spoke to him.
Lee considers himself a survivalist preparing for devastation. He says there are two types of preppers: urban and rural ones. Lee showed us some of his emergency stockpile. They include foods and weapons to protect his family. He says weapons will be needed to protect his family from the expected aftermath of violent mobs and lawlessness. Lee says unlike after Hurricane Katrina, in this case, it would be hard to get outside help after a nation wide EMP attack because the impact would leave most vehicles and planes unusable.
“There won’t be transportation, there won’t be communication. They will be taking care of their own stuff, taking care of their own families in their own towns,” said Lee.
The 2018 Electromagnetic Defense Task Force 2018 U.S Military report backs up Lee's fears. It warns of the growing threat.
National Security Experts say Russia, China and North Korea have the capability for such an attack; and they say those countries doctrines don’t consider doing that action an act of war, instead they consider it simply part of their cyber-warfare. However an EMP is much more than a cyber-hacking threat. The EMP Congressional Commission tasked with studying the threat and providing recommendations to address the problems says such an attack would kill millions of Americans within the first year. Millions of other Americans will be left with no electricity to maintain basics like running water, grocery stores, internet, phones, ATMs, fuel pumps and vehicles. Lee says its why locals like himself are not taking any chances.
“I have a friend outside the New Orleans area who has a farm along with a freeze dryer. They have freeze dried plenty of food and put it away,” added Lee about the other locals also stockpiling.
While on the Northshore, one anonymous man shared how he specifically put in a manual pump system to get ground water in case the electrical system shuts down all other pumps.
“I’m prepared to hunker down for as long as 60 days and not leave the house,” added Lee regarding his plan if there is no power in the city.
He says they have what are known as Bug Out Bags always packed and ready to grab and flee if the city becomes too dangerous. They’re always packed with supplies for when they start to walk for days to a pre-planned safe rural destination.
Along with food, he showed us a bottle of survival pills to help keep them nourished as they walk.
“That’s enough tablets for one person for at least four to five days,” said Lee.
His bag is also packed with supplies, like a compass, Ready to Eat meals, pouches of drinking water and even a device to find water if he runs out of his other drinkable supply. He purchased a supply called a life-straw.
“As you are walking you can stick this in a puddle of dirty water and suck through here and you will get clean drinking water,” said Lee as he showed us how it works.
He says flash lights with electrical chips may also not work, so he stocked up on light sticks, matches and fire starters. He also invested in tools like a folding shovel with a saw and knives to put up a tarp, plus emergency medical supplies like a tourniquet to treat major wounds. The survival bag he will carry while walking weighs at least 80 pounds, but he says the weight for the bags will vary for each member of the family depending on how much they pack.
Local stores like Perrets Army and Outdoor Store says there is no doubt he has customers who are stocking up.
“We get the notion they’re putting things away; but they’re not telling us why or why not. They’re just buying it and we’re happy to have them as they are typically nice people,” said store owner, Bill Poynot.
Members of the Center for Security Policy and the Secure the Grid Coalition applaud local pro-active measures. The group of Veteran National Military Security members says Louisiana is vulnerable to a ballistic missile EMP attack because there is no strong U.S. military warning system to detect or stop such an attack launched from the Gulf of Mexico.
“This is real. The threats to our critical structure are documented. Well documented,” said Tommy Waller, the Vice President, Special Projects, Center for Security Policy.
Part of the Center for Security Policy and the Secure the Grid Coalition mission is educate government and private utility companies on the importance of strengthening the U.S electrical grid. Waller says people also shouldn’t expect FEMA will be able to rescue them. But he doesn’t blame the workers, instead he blames decades of Congressional bureaucracy.
“FEMA doesn’t have a plan for a prolonged or national electrical grid outage,” said Waller.
The 2018 FEMA public document regarding Private and Public Cyber Security issues says there is no plan long term or extreme wide spread outages.
“This is what we see right now with the grid, the electric grid, we see the government wanting to study the problem to death,” added Waller, the electric grid security expert.
So far members of the Congressional EMP Commission says congressional leaders over the decades only took action to safe-guard the nation’s political and military elite in case of a disaster like an EMP. Dr. Peter Pry, the Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, which is a Congressional Advisory Board, says over the years, steps were taken to strengthen key military U.S. sites to survive an EMP attack. Pry says that’s where top government officials will be transported to keep the government running in the case of a catastrophe. He listed some of the people who would be transported to the safe sites.
“The Executive Branch Members of Congress, various department agencies, including the I.R.S and Department of Treasury,” said Pry.
However he says he is hopeful after President Trump ordered the National Security Agencies to start taking action to strengthen the U.S. Electric Grid that Americans rely on daily for electricity. Pry says Congress also recently passed a bill to get the process started.
“It requires the Department of Homeland Security to protect the electric grid and other critical infrastructure,” said Pry, who has decades of security experience in Washington D.C. working for other Presidential Administrations. However, he says due to bureaucratic opposition for years in Washington D.C. that still exist against spending the federal money to strengthen the nation’s electrical grid, he is unsure how long all of this will take.
In the meantime, local residents like Lee continue to stock up. He says it’s not any different than taking out home or flood insurance. Except in this case it’s another type of disaster insurance for a catastrophe he hopes will never happen, but given the potential impact it would have, he says he can’t afford not to be ready.
We also reached out to Emergency Officials with the State of Louisiana and the offices of the area’s large parishes. They all say they always have an emergency plan in place, but they could not confirm if they have buildings that could survive an EMP attack in order to help keep their governments running to help their citizens.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.