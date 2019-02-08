Pass Christian man sentenced to 24 years on meth charges

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man will spend more than 24 years in federal prison after receiving methamphetamine in the mail.
Randall Galloway, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 294 months in prison. Authorities said an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration found that Galloway received 2.3 kilograms of meth between 2014 and 2015 via FedEx.
Prosecutors said Galloway was responsible for distributing the drugs in the Gulfport area. On two occasions, DEA agents used a confidential informant to buy meth from Galloway, according to a release from the U.S. State of Attorney's office.
Galloway was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 19, 2018. This week, he was sentenced to 294 months in federal prison. That sentence is to be followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shundral H. Cole.
