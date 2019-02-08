Moss Point man accused of teen’s assault appears in court

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - A Moss Point man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager was in court Friday.
Jimmy David Williams’s preliminary hearing was continued until February 22 pending the outcome of a drug charge against him by Jackson County.
Investigators say in March of 2018, Williams kidnapped a 14-year-old while she was waiting for the school bus, sexually assaulted her, then dropped her off at Moss Point High School. Williams was arrested last month in Atlanta.
The off-campus assault led to the hiring of a chief resource officer for the Moss Point School District.
