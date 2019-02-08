High-speed chase puts D’Iberville neighborhood at risk

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The high-speed chase on Wednesday that eventually left one suspect dead and two other suspects injured took place mostly on open highway.
Along the way, it blazed through small, quiet neighborhoods making residents fear for their lives and for those of their young children.
Chris Alexander has seen highway and interstate chases, but he’s never seen a neighborhood chase.
“I’m standing out there, kind of listening and around 5:07, based off my doorbell camera, I hear them coming,” he said. “So, I’m standing there, and they come ripping around the corner probably as fast as they can go and just come straight down past my house down the street.”
Alexander’s doorbell camera caught the action.
“I got the whole thing when it drove by and of course me yelling, ‘Slow down,’ like it was actually going to do something when four cops are barreling past and chasing them down," he said.
The chase actually started at Highway 67 and 605. It went south on 605 and then crossed over and blazed through quiet neighborhoods and streets like Mary’s Way.
The street is part of the River’s Edge subdivision in D’Iberville.
“I mean there’s kids constantly playing in the streets and on the sidewalks and people walking their dogs and riding their bikes and I was hoping everybody was off the streets,” Alexander added.
Gene Collums moved here in part because of the calmness. Likewise, he was concerned for others.
“The next-door neighbor said he just got through walking his dogs in the street and just walked in his house when they came through,” he said.
He said residents here have developed a sense of safety.
“Lot of times they don’t watch when they walk out in the street because it’s been a quiet neighborhood,” Collums said.
Now, they need to expect the unexpected.
“You think that you’re living in a nice, quiet neighborhood and the next thing you know, you’ve got all these police cars chasing after just one car.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.