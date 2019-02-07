Hacienda HealthCare shutting down unit where patient was raped, gave birth

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix nursing facility where a patient with limited capacity was raped and gave birth is closing down the intermediate care unit, according to an AZ Family article.
Employees of Hacienda HealthCare received a letter on Thursday stating "After careful consideration, the Board of Directors have come to understand that it is simply not sustainable for us to continue to operate our ICF-ID. Thus, we will begin to transition clients and eventually cease operation."
The case came to light in January when a woman being treated at the facility gave birth to a baby, after workers claimed they didn't even know she was pregnant.
Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Ducey called on the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to investigate and bring charges against Hacienda HealthCare.
Another part of the letter read:
“We understand that this is a difficult day for many Hacienda team members. Your management team shares that sorrow. We will do everything in our power to help every employee impacted by this change to secure employment within our other programs where possible, or within the community. We will be offering retention incentives as well as a severance package to employees that help us see this transition through. As an organization, we will do everything possible to get through the challenge together, effectively and with an undiminished commitment to those we serve.”
