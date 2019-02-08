Gulfport police to appear on episode of ‘Cops’

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast law enforcement agency will appear on a show that’s been on the air for nearly three decades.
The Gulfport Police Department will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Cops.” Debuting in 1989, “Cops” is a groundbreaking, raw and realistic series that provides unprecedented access into the daily lives and work of police officers, constables and sheriff’s deputies from across America.
According to a Facebook post from the Gulfport Police Department, producers from the show visited and rode with the department in March of last year. Lt. Tony Alves and Officer Victor Moreno will be featured in the episode.
The episode will premiere on Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. on the Paramount Network.
