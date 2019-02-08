Get the chance to meet, and even kiss, an alpaca at this Long Beach bakery

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Valentine’s Day is coming up, and even those without a special someone can still enjoy a fun-filled day in Long Beach this weekend with the chance to experience an unforgettable kiss.
Dolce Bakeshop and Heavenly Grace Farm have teamed up to offer an Alpaca Kissing Booth Saturday, Feb. 9. Heavenly Grace Farm will also have party ponies along with sweet treats from Dolce and face painting.
The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach and is $5 a person.
