Cooler temps, breezy and cloudy conditions

The front was slow to push offshore leaving plenty of cloud cover behind with it. The breezy north winds make it feel cooler than it is. Today will be mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be cold with lows in the 30s through much of South Mississippi, closer to the coast, low may settle in the low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy.
Saturday will be variably cool with highs in the 50s again. We’ll see another warm-up Sunday through Tuesday, but the rain chances will return. Highs will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s.
There is only a slight chance for rain on Sunday. The higher rain chances will be on Monday and Tuesday. The rain is associated with a cold front set to arrive the middle of the week. It will drop temps back down to seasonable.