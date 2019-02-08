Change of venue likely for Godbolt trial

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The man accused of killing eight people in a 2017 shooting rampage in Brookhaven will likely not be tried by a jury of his peers.
Court documents have been obtained from a pretrial hearing for Willie Godbolt.
In the transcripts, Judge David Strong said, “Godbolt can’t get a fair trial in Lincoln County,” and that the trial will have to be moved as “geographically far from here [Lincoln County], as you can get.”
At this time, nothing has been filed with the court to move the trial or bring in a jury from outside of the county.
Potential jurors we talked to say no matter where you try Godbolt's case, they are expecting the same verdict.
James Alexander, a Lincoln county resident said, “If I sat on the jury, I’d be as fair as I could be, but if a man murdered, if he murdered eight folks, that he gonna get what he deserves, as far as I’m concerned.”
Another pretrial hearing for Godbolt is scheduled for later this month.
At that time, we could learn more about a change of venue and when the trial could start.
