Center for Nonviolence offers protection for domestic violence victims

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - In more than 800 domestic violence cases reviewed by the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, advocates say one thing is constant: abusers have more than one face.
“They could be upstanding citizens in the community who do all kinds of wonderful things, but behind closed doors, after hours, they’re abusing their partners," said Stacey Riley, the center’s CEO.
She says many abusers can easily cover up their behavior, making it difficult for victims to convince close friends and family of the imminent danger.
“There are people who will tell their family and friends if I ever end up dead, this is who did it,” said Suzanne MaGee, a counselor and homicide survivors advocate. “She knows he’s telling the truth. But the rest of the family thinks, hes not going to do it, but it happens. You hear about it happening all the time.”
Just days ago Brittany Moore McCord was shot in killed in her Pascagoula Home. Her estranged husband, JoQuincy McCord has since been charged with murder. Police also pointed out a history of abuse, referring to a previous domestic violence charge filed in 2017.
Riley said violent relationships don’t always start that way. “I tell people all the time, when you get into a relationship that’s potentially abusive, it’s not abusive on day one. It slowly moves its way to that place.”
She listed some of the behaviors to look out for. "Trying to interfere with your relationship with your friends and family members, trying to keep you away from them, isolation.”
National statistics say one in three women in the U.S. are victims of domestic violence. With such steep odds, what can women do to stay safe?
“The first thing that someone can do is seek help because no one has to go through a circumstance like this by themselves," said Riley.
She urges loved ones of victims to simply listen. “Believe them when they come to you. If they come to you and they leave their abusive partner and they go back, don’t turn your back on them.”
For those trying to leave an abusive relationship, the Center for Nonviolence has two shelters on the Gulf Coast that are open 24/7. Riley said success stories happen everyday.
“It doesn’t feel like it when you’re in the middle of it, and it doesn’t feel like it whenever you first leave because everything’s so new. I say keep moving forward. Keep moving.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the 24/7 crisis line at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence at 800-800-1396. The addresses of those two shelters are kept anonymous. For more information or to get help, call the crisis line or visit the website by clicking HERE.
