Celebrating Scouting: Scouts learn about emergency preparedness in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - As Scouts across the country celebrate National Boy Scout Day on Friday, one group of scouts is learning more about being prepared, which is one of the key themes in the youth organization.
Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 28 in Pearl River County took a two-hour two of the county's Office of Emergency Services this week.
Around 20 young scouts with their parents and families toured the office with emergency operations deputy Shawn Wise.
EMA director Danny Manley also talked to the boys about how the OES and the Emergency Operations Center work together to coordinate local, state, and federal partners in times of emergency. That discussion included lessons on managing resources and keeping the public informed. The children saw a demonstration in communications equipment and had the opportunity to use radios, as well.
Pearl River County Joint Search and Rescue Team had members on hand to talk about emergency preparedness and show the boys a tracking demonstration the team's rescue tracking canine Bo.
Poplarville Fire Department came out with one of their ladder trucks. Fire Capt. Donnie D'Antonio taught the scouts about the different apparatus and tools on board that help put out fires and respond in other emergencies.
American Red Cross gave the boys a presentation about volunteering and how they can help the community and first responders during an emergency. Another big hit from the Red Cross was the snacks and drinks they provided for the group.
Local and state leaders showed up to teach the children about leadership and service to the community. Among the leaders who spoke to the boys were state representative John Glen Corley, Poplarville alderman Anne Smith, Chris Pfalzgraf with the Scouts of America’s Pine Burr Area Council.
Mississippi Office of Homeland Security also supported the event, providing boys with an emergency whistle/compass.
Scouts across South Mississippi are celebrating National Boy Scouts Day, which is Feb. 8. That’s the day that Boy Scout founder William Dickson Boyce filed the letters of incorporation to create the Boy Scouts of America in 1910. Since then, boys across America have been doing good deeds, learning survival skills and developing moral foundations through the BSA. The month of February is also Boy Scout Month.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.