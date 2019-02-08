Body found in Pass Christian Harbor, police say

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Authorities in Pass Christian are working to recover a body from the water.
According to Deputy Chief Darren Freeman with Pass Christian police, a body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. after someone spotted it floating in the water. The Department of Marine Resources was dispatched to recover the body.
Authorities are working with the coroner’s office to determine the identity of the body.
Freeman said the body might be related to a missing person’s case reported earlier this week.
This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is made available.
