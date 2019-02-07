WLOX Editorial: Do it the right way

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Until about seven months ago, police in Mississippi could seize cash, guns, and vehicles without any sort of approval from a judge, when it involved illegal drugs. There is a new effort in the state legislature to re-instate that law allowing police to take property associated with illegal drugs, if an owner doesn’t go to court.
But it looks like that effort to allow seizures without judicial approval died in committee. We think that’s a good thing.
We are not saying there should never be property seizures when there are ill gotten gains. But we should not take judicial oversight out of the mix.
Drug dealers and traffickers should have their illegally gotten property taken. But do it the right way. It’s not a decision for a police department. It’s a decision for a judge.
