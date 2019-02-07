Why an Amber Alert didn’t come across your cell phone screen

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - As authorities searched for a murder suspect on the run with a toddler Tuesday night, South Mississippi residents wondered why they didn’t receive an Amber Alert on their cell phones.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Therese Apel said the Amber Alert on Genesis McCord went out “within minutes” of DPS receiving the complete Amber Alert form with information and photos. DPS has several different kinds of notifications that can go out with Amber Alert info. Usually the first notification goes to all DPS, law enforcement agencies, media, including TV, radio and digital media sources. Cell phone alerts are another too, but Apel said DPS did not send the cellular alert in this case.
“This one did not go to Mississippi cell customers as a phone alert because as DPS was about to activate that alert had credible information he was in Alabama," Apel said. "If he had headed back to Mississippi we would have put it out on phone alerts.”
Capt. Doug Adams with Pascagoula Police Department also helped to explain the process.
“There’s certain criteria for an Amber Alert. You’ve got to have your ducks in a row. One of the hold ups was making sure we had a good picture of the little girl and the suspect. So, really, with the amount of time that everything took place, things could not have gone any better, between Mississippi Highway Patrol, Alabama Highway Patrol, Mobile PD, the media," he said. "Within an hour everybody from here to Tennessee knew that we were looking for this guy.”
There is actually a lot of information that must be confirmed before an Amber Alert can be sent.
“It really is pretty easy. The hard part is that we don’t deal with it very often, very fortunately for us, so it takes as few minutes to get all the forms filled out," Adam said. "You have to make sure that you have certain things like the picture of her, the picture of the suspect. Correct spelling of the name was a little hangup. Once we got those things we just had to kind of tweak it a little bit and make sure we had all the right information. I think the Amber Alert was out as quick as it could be. Plus, even though it wasn’t an official Amber Alert, the media was already putting things out from Mobile to Biloxi, like I said Alabama all the way to Tennessee. In two states people were looking for them.”
