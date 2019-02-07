Why an Amber Alert didn’t come across your cell phone screen

“It really is pretty easy. The hard part is that we don’t deal with it very often, very fortunately for us, so it takes as few minutes to get all the forms filled out," Adam said. "You have to make sure that you have certain things like the picture of her, the picture of the suspect. Correct spelling of the name was a little hangup. Once we got those things we just had to kind of tweak it a little bit and make sure we had all the right information. I think the Amber Alert was out as quick as it could be. Plus, even though it wasn’t an official Amber Alert, the media was already putting things out from Mobile to Biloxi, like I said Alabama all the way to Tennessee. In two states people were looking for them.”