Wells Fargo outage affecting customers nationwide

(WLOX) - Wells Fargo customers across the country are experiencing problems, according to a post by the bank's corporate Facebook page.
Some customers who bank with Wells Fargo are saying their debit cards are being declined. Others say they are only experiencing trouble accessing their mobile apps and online banking service.
Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Wells Fargo announced intermittent outages, saying they are working to restore services as soon as possible.
It’s unclear how long the repairs are expected to last. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.