Recreation improvements in Diamondhead could include a special property assessment

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - Recreation is an important part of living in any community, and city leaders in Diamondhead are taking the first steps to improve recreation in the city. Those improvements won’t come without a cost, though.
Diamondhead already has a lot of outdoor recreation, such as golf courses, four swimming pools, a tennis court and plenty of playgrounds. City leaders want to focus on even more.
“A boat launch at the end of Noma Drive, a fishing pier goes into the Jourdan River," said City Manager Michael Reso. "City park with an amphitheater, green space, nature trails, parks. A dog park. Playground equipment.”
The thinking is, more choices means more people wanting to move to the city. Local real estate agents agree.
“We were at one time considered an over 55 community," said Paulette Snyder. "We’re not that anymore. We are mostly families. They look at school districts, they look at recreation, and they look at things to do for the children to keep them in a healthy environment.”
Getting there has a cost. A special assessment on each of the more than 7,000 parcels of property in the city must be done. It would be no more than $600 a year but probably a lot less, and it would be equal, according to Reso.
“By doing it as a parcel assessment, we would have a level playing fee so that everybody would pay the same," he said.
He added that nothing will happen without the approval of homeowners in a special election.
“Having a municipal election in order to implement any type of tax, fee, assessment is critical. I think the public, our residents need to have a voice and present an opinion of either yes or no," Reso said.
One person who said he would would vote yes is resident Jack Jefferson.
“Diamondhead needs a little bit more for the kids. We’ve got the playgrounds, we’ve got the swimming pools, we’ve got one bowling alley, but we need something a little bit more for the teenager types. Something for the younger generation to do," he said.
Those younger generations would reap the benefits of the great outdoors for years to come.
Before anything is done, the special Diamondhead assessment would have to be approved by the legislature as a private and local bill. That probably won’t happen during the current session, but could be brought up in the 2020 session next January.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.