Man slashes woman’s face after conversation, NYPD says

WILLIAMSBURG, NEW YORK (Gray News) – The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a male suspect who brutally attacked a woman on Sunday.
The suspect approached the victim in broad daylight, and after speaking to her, slashed her face, the NYPD tweeted.
The victim was identified by WPIX as 31-year-old Dana Sagona.
Sagona attempted to walk away after the man began complimenting her. He even offered to marry her, WPIX reported.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
The suspect also took Sagona’s wallet, the television station reported.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 800-577-TIPs or tweet @NYPDTips.
