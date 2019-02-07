Long Beach boys & girls advance to 5A State Championship

The boys game followed in what would end up being a thriller against West Harrison. Early on, the Hurricanes had momentum as they took a 2-0 lead 15 minutes into the game, but Long Beach cut the deficit to one right before halftime. Senior Kai Vancourt led the comeback charge as he rips off three straight goals - including the first half goal - to tie the game up at 3-3, sending the game into extra minutes. In overtime, Vancourt comes up big again with the go-ahead goal and Junior Stanley Trazska adds another for insurance as Long Beach defeats West Harrison 5-3 to punch their ticket to Jackson with the ladies.