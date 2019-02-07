Foggy start, cold front tonight

Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your to use your headlights because it’s FOGGY out there! It seems like it’s foggy here every day. You can expect hazardous travel in coastal areas due to poor visibility on roads. The big question on everybody’s lips is when will we be done with this fog? The answer? Once a cold front arrives tonight and finally changes our weather pattern. We’ll be warm today with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the coast to the upper 70s inland. But, then we should finally see some change as a cold front arrives tonight with scattered showers. By sunrise Friday, the rain should be done. We’ll feel windy, drier, and cooler air throughout the day on Friday. Unfortunately, this won’t be a “clean” cold front. This means that southwesterly flow aloft will continue behind the front and this will keep our skies on the cloudier side for Saturday. That means it could be quite cool with temps in the 40s and 50s for local parades in Lucedale and in Picayune on Saturday so you’ll want to dress warmly as you ask “Mister” to throw you something. It should start to warm back up on Sunday and get even warmer next week.