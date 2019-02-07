Fog returns briefly before the rain

The fog is going to return this evening. It will move out tonight as the front and the rain moves into South MIssissippi.
Today will be warm and muggy with highs along the coast in the upper 60s to low 70s and inland highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s.
This evening, we will start to see light showers through almost all of South Mississippi. It will not be a heavy rain or a long-lived rain. But there will be big changes behind the front.
Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, at times, with highs only in the 50s. It will be windy and cold and feel even colder with the brisk north winds at 10 to 20 mph.
Mardi Gras parades and balls this weekend shouldn’t have to deal with rain, but it will be chilly and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Sunday will hold onto slight rain chances, but it will be warmer with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.
The warmer trend will continue into the beginning of next week with scattered showers possible each day. Another front comes through on Wednesday dropping our temps back to normal.