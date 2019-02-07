Dense fog causes dangerous driving conditions, airport delays

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is once again covered in fog Thursday morning, which is causing delays at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and dangerous driving conditions.
Several flights have been canceled due to the dense fog. At least one flight set to arrive in Gulfport has been postponed. Delta flight 1794 from Atlanta was supposed to land in Gulfport Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Because of the fog, the flight was rescheduled and is expected to come in at 10 a.m. Thursday instead. All other arrivals are still scheduled on time, according to the airport's website at 7:30 a.m.
Four flights scheduled to depart Gulfport Thursday morning were canceled and one was delayed. The canceled flights were headed to Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Houston. All were set to leave between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Delta flight 915 from Atlanta was scheduled to land at 7:10 a.m. but was delayed until 11:05 a.m. Departures leaving later in the day are still on schedule.
WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams said the fog will continue throughout the day Wednesday but should clear up a little by Friday morning. Since there is such poor visibility, drivers are advised to be extra cautious and make sure they have their headlights turned on.
