Dense fog causes dangerous driving conditions, airport delays

Several flights have been canceled due to the dense fog. At least one flight set to arrive in Gulfport has been postponed. Delta flight 1794 from Atlanta was supposed to land in Gulfport Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Because of the fog, the flight was rescheduled and is expected to come in at 10 a.m. Thursday instead. All other arrivals are still scheduled on time, according to the airport's website at 7:30 a.m.