Community mourns tragic death of mother of two

“Anything that happened, anything, she put it in His hands, and she didn’t worry about it. That was my favorite thing about her,” Merrill said. “She always had a spiritual quote. She always had something to uplift me. She was just always positive. She had MS, and she was miserable 99 percent of her day. She still worked, provided for her two babies. She was a great mother, wonderful friend, and she will be missed," she said.