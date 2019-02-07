Bond set for Waveland man charged with molesting children

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - A Hancock County man held on charges of child molestation appeared in court Thursday.
Harry Trest, 74, was arrested Monday by Waveland police officers on four counts of sexual battery, four counts of child molestation and four counts of dissemination of sexually-oriented material to a child.
Trest is being held on a total bond of $704,000 until his March 14 court date: $125,000 on each count of sexual battery, $50,000 on each count of child molestation and $1,000 on each misdemeanor count of dissemination of sexually-oriented material to a child.
Judge PJ Mauffray said he considered Trest a great flight risk considering as Trest has lived in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and South Carolina.
After the initial report of Trest’s arrest Monday, police said more victims came forward say they are family members of Trest and were between the ages of four and 13 when he reportedly touched them in inappropriate ways. The alleged abuse happened out of state. Because the allegations of sexual misconduct occurred outside of Mississippi, Waveland police can’t charge Trest with those crimes.
Waveland investigators are working to determine if Trest has victims in any other states.
