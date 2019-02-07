Biloxi’s Point Cadet Marina set for upgrades

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council has approved a contract of $228,000 to upgrade the electrical system at Point Cadet Marina.
Pretty soon, the city's largest marina will be churning with some major upgrades.
“Improvement to the marina is something that's needed and something that will advance this area and go along with the tourism that's growing in this area,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, City of Biloxi public affairs specialist. “It's used by tons of people and vessels and people just coming out to fish and even shrimping tours and stuff like that. We have people that travel and stop here."
One of the main reasons for the upgrade are the facility’s electrical outlets. Right now, they put out about 100 amps. After work is completed, they’ll put out 200 amps, allowing bigger boats access to the marina, like the ones that come to South Mississippi every year for events like the Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.
“Of course, the Billfish tournament brings in large size vessels, so of course they need more power, more electrical power, and these will be upgrades that will help accommodate that,” Dobbs-Walton added. “Mayor (Andrew ‘FoFo’) Gilich just wants to advance this marina and modernize it and upgrade the electrical panels. We just had Wi-Fi installed out here.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.