Waveland police chief sworn into office

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Michael Prendergast was sworn into office as Waveland’s new police chief Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.
In a previous interview with WLOX, Prendergast said his top priority as chief is to build stronger relationships with residents.
“We can set up programs with the youth and the community like the neighborhood watch program,” he said. "I want the officers to know our community better. We need them to help us because we can’t do it on our own.”
Prendergast replaces former police chief David Allen.
