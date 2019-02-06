Two passengers extricated after car lodged under 18-wheeler in Harrison County accident

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two people were taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) after their car hit an 18 wheeler and was lodged under the truck on Hwy 67 and Shriners Blvd. Monday night.
Fire units from Harrison County Fire Services, D’Iberville and Biloxi Fire Departments, along with the Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) Rescue, responded and had to extricate the two occupants of the car.
Traffic was diverted around the accident scene.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the accident which took place during heavy fog conditions.
The condition of the two people in the car was not believed to be not life-threatening and the driver of the truck was unharmed.
