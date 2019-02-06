Driver dead after leading troopers on high speed chase through Harrison County, ends in Stone County

HARRISON/STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officials confirm the driver, who led law enforcement on a high speed chase, has died as a result of the chase.
Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says the pursuit happened just before 5 p.m. after troopers approached the vehicle attempting to make a traffic stop. Elkins says troopers tried to make the traffic stop because the subject was involved in an alleged carjacking.
“When the traffic stop was initiated, the pursuit began over the course of multiple highways," he said.
Elkins says once the pursuit passed into Stone County, the passengers of the vehicle began shooting at troopers until the driver crashed the vehicle.
But then the gunfire continued.
“Once the suspect crashed, several shots were fired at our troopers, where they were engaged in gunfire,” Elkins explained.
Andres Mari, Ramsey Springs General Store owner, heard the incident unfolding and was alarmed by everything that was going on.
“When you start hearing a lot of cop cars and you hear a lot of shooting all at one time you get very concerned," he said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the passengers received injuries from the shooting.
Elkins says the chase began in Harrison County on Hwy 15 and ended in Stone County.
Witnesses at the scene describe seeing about 30 law enforcement vehicles.
“I was trying to count cop cars going by the house but I lost count,” one witness told WLOX.
The incident is now being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
“MBI crime scene unit is on scene currently conducting interviews and gathering evidence. Once this is compiled, it will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office,” said Captain Johnny Poulos with MHP.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.