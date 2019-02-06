Traffic Alert: Vehicle on fire reported on I-10 at Hwy 49

February 6, 2019 at 2:28 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 4:04 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Witnesses are reporting a vehicle fire on Interstate 10 at U.S. 49 in Gulfport.

The vehicle pulled over to the side of the westbound lane on the Highway 49 overpass.

The driver said he was traveling toward Metarie when a tire blew out. When he pulled over on the side of the road, he noticed the truck on fire. He quickly escaped the driver’s seat when saw the fire.

